Hollywood is gearing up for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where the biggest names in TV and film will come together to celebrate art, laugh at host Seth Meyers' jokes, and tackle the Harvey Weinstein-shaped elephant in the room: sexual harassment. Variety reports that, in a recent promo clip for the star-studded award ceremony, Meyers refrained from both boasting about the event's prestige and taking a jab at Trump (one of the late-night host's favorite pastimes as of late) and instead made it clear that he didn't come to play games.
"We've got a lot to talk about," he said with his eyebrows raised.
And, boy, do we! Ever since brave women like Ashley Judd, Lupita Nyong'o, and Rose McGowan came forward with their harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, dozens of other celebrities, have shared their own experiences. Over the past three months, men like Kevin Spacey, Mark Schwahn, Brett Ratner, Russell Simmons, Al Franken, and Louis C.K. have been accused of being sexual predators.
With the help of Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement, people around the country were soon talking about how sexual misconduct plagues workplaces, streets, and even their homes. Alleged predators were finally forced to face the consequences for their abhorrent actions as they were forced to resign or were fired from their jobs. Late-night hosts, including Meyers, took the conversation sparked by women and ran with it, holding even their former colleagues and friends accountable. Meyers, for example, didn't go easy on former-NBC employee Matt Lauer, who had been accused by multiple women for inappropriate sexual behavior.
Though Meyers is ready to discuss rape culture, let's be clear that it's the women and survivors who are going to lead the conversation, both through their speeches and their attire. A number of actresses have already pledged to wear black to support both #MeToo and to bring attention to income inequality.
To make things even better, the Golden Globe Awards air on Jan. 7, ensuring that we can all kick off the year on a feminist note.
