With the help of Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement , people around the country were soon talking about how sexual misconduct plagues workplaces, streets, and even their homes. Alleged predators were finally forced to face the consequences for their abhorrent actions as they were forced to resign or were fired from their jobs. Late-night hosts, including Meyers, took the conversation sparked by women and ran with it, holding even their former colleagues and friends accountable. Meyers, for example, didn't go easy on former-NBC employee Matt Lauer , who had been accused by multiple women for inappropriate sexual behavior.