With every famous man uncovered as a sexual predator in recent months, there has been a ripple effect that taints, in retrospect, every project in which they were involved. One positive sign in the #MeToo fallout, is the fact that some studios and entertainers have been proactive in eliminating these men from their work. The latest to do so is Alex Hirsch, who edited out the voice of Louis C.K. from a cameo in his show Gravity Falls, which aired on Disney XD until 2016.
"I'm rewatching Gravity Falls on Hulu and have reached Weirdmageddon," user kr0mbopulosm1ke wrote on the Reddit forum dedicated to the kids' cartoon earlier this week. "The head with one arm sounds suspiciously like Alex Hirsch and not like Louis CK anymore to me... Maybe I'm crazy or deaf, but has anyone else noticed this?"
Advertisement
According to The Hollywood Reporter, C.K.voiced the Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity in the show's "Weirdmageddon: Part 1" in 2015 and "Weirdmageddon: Part 3" in 2016. Following the revelation that the comedian forced several women to watch him masturbate, the character's dialogue takes on a much more sinister tone than Hirsch probably originally intended.
"Hey, you, I want to talk to you about going inside my mouth," says the monster, which is a giant head and arm, as it chases the main character. "Hello? Why are you just ignoring me? That's seriously rude to just ignore me."
Does that send chills down anyone else's spine?
"The role was rerecorded approximately one month ago and new versions of three episodes are now on the Disney XD schedule around the world," a Disney spokesperson told THR. "Series creator and executive producer Alex Hirsch is now credited as playing the character."
Last month, Sony announced that Christopher Plummer would be replacing Kevin Spacey in the movie All the Money in the World, in theaters today. These edits don't fix what the men did, but they at least send a message that the people in charge will not tolerate such behavior anymore (finally!). They also prevent the shows (even in rerun) and movies from becoming painful reminders to anyone who's experienced unwanted sexual advances.
Refinery29 has reached out to DisneyXD reps for further comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement