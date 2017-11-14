Last week, fans cheered for Christopher Plummer after Sony announced he would replace Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World, which is still slated for a December 22 release. People tweeted with glee how they couldn't wait for Plummer to replace all toxic men, including the current president of the United States.
Next up: role of US president to be recast with Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/lh0KFCcUn2— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 9, 2017
NEW RULE: EVERY TIME A MAN PROVES HE'S TRASH, HE'S REPLACED *IMMEDIATELY* BY CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER. pic.twitter.com/L9IAzDicTG— Michela M. Smith (@Michela_Smith) November 9, 2017
In a shocking turn of events, the role of Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race will now be played by Christopher Plummer. pic.twitter.com/th7XFEokpV— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 9, 2017
While we're at it, can we also replace all our Confederate statues with Christopher Plummer?— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 10, 2017
How fun it was to have a seemingly wholesome fellow ready and able to clean up a mess made by a man who had recently been accused of sexually assaulting a number of men, at least one of which was said to have been a minor.
Well, I'm sorry to break it to you, but Plummer might not be that great after all.
Variety reports that the actor, who is known for his work in The Sound of Music and Counter Strike, recently told Vanity Fair that "it's very sad what happened to [Spacey]."
Yes, you read that correctly: IT'S VERY SAD WHAT HAPPENED TO KEVIN SPACEY.
Here's the full quote: "I think it's very sad what happened to him. Kevin is such a talented and terrifically gifted actor, and it's so sad. It's such a shame. That's all I can say, because that's it."
But, that wasn't it! Later, Plummer reiterated to Vanity Fair that he was "very saddened by what happened to Kevin" and asked, "But what can I do? I’ve got a role."
What can you do? Well, you could start by not praising a man who has been accused of groping people's genitals without their permission and make a statement about how sexual harassment and assault should never be tolerated, no matter how "talented and terrifically gifted" that predator might be. Not once did Plummer mention the survivors who were forced to live with the aftermath of Spacey's alleged sexual misconduct. It was as if their only purpose was to bring down poor Kevin.
I was happy to see that I wasn't the only one infuriated by Plummer's seemingly dismissive remarks. Others, too, shared their frustrations on Vanity Fair's Facebook page. "These situations are sad they're disgusting," one person wrote. Another added, "Mr Plummer, what is sad is that people were assaulted and molested by Spacey. What is also sad is your pity and empathy for him and not the victims. Can you be replaced too?"
Let this be a lesson to us all that the only real heroes we can rely on are ourselves. It's up to us to end rape culture and create a future where people are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.
