Showrunner Mark Schwahn Won't Be Returning To The Royals Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Schwahn was suspended from The Royals in November shortly after an open letter that accused him of sexually harassing women for years on the set of One Tree Hill went viral. The letter , inspired by former OTH writer Audrey Wauchope, who shared her experiences with Schwahn on Twitter , was cosigned by 18 members of the series' cast and crew, including Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush. The letter alleged all of the women were "manipulated psychologically and emotionally" over the course of nine years.