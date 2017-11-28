Jeremy Piven Still Denies Sexual Assault Allegations As His CBS Show Is Canceled

CBS has made the decision to cancel freshman drama Wisdom of the Crowd following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against star Jeremy Piven, TVLine reports. The show, which currently airs on Sunday nights, will complete a 13-episode run before being officially canned.
Piven also confirmed the news on his Twitter page along with a photo of himself with others from the cast, writing: "Wanted to thanks [sic] all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomOfTheCrowd. Sorry we don't get to continue with this great family we have created. Proud of the work we did and we will finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts."
Wanted to thanks all of you guys for supporting us at #WisdomoftheCrowd— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 27, 2017
sorry we don’t get to continue with this great family we have created . Proud of the work we did and we will Finish out our 13 episodes with full hearts ! pic.twitter.com/V4ec83MkyX
According to The Huffington Post, Piven has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by at least five women, including Anastasia Taneie, Ariane Bellamar, and Amy Meador. Some of the allegations levied against the Entourage actor include groping women's genitals and breasts, forcing himself on women, and masturbating in front of/on a woman without her consent.
Piven has denied these allegations, going so far as to post results from a recent polygraph test on Twitter on Thanksgiving.
Happy Turkey Day with a side of #truth ... pic.twitter.com/GpFlgTloLt— Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) November 23, 2017
A few weeks ago, Piven released a statement in which he claimed that the women accusing him of sexual misconduct could ultimately "detract from the stories that should be heard."
"We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence," he continued in the statement, which he shared over social media. "I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment. Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level."
He also said it's his wish that we can "begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed."
I, too, believe that we need to be having these painful, yet necessary, discussions. But, just talking about putting an end to rape culture isn't enough. People accused of sexual misconduct need to face the consequences and shouldn't get away with trying to gaslight their victims in an attempt to save face...and no number of polygraph tests can convince me otherwise.
