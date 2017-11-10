Ellen Page Shares Upsetting Story About Director Brett Ratner, Who's Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

"I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened," Page wrote in the Facebook post. "I looked down at my feet, didn't say a word, and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He 'outed' me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic. I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women. I remember a woman walking by the monitor as he made a comment about her 'flappy pussy.'"