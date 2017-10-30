Late last week, Unreal creator Marti Noxon took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Brett Ratner. Why? To answer that, we have to think back to 2011. In November of that year, the X-Men: The Last Stand director appeared on Attack Of The Show and responded to allegations in actress Olivia Munn's memoir that accused a prominent Hollywood director of masturbating in front of her in his trailer.
"I banged her a few times … but I forgot her," Ratner said on the show, according to Gawker, going on to confirm that the allegations were about him, but stressing that they were unfounded. "I forgot her, she got pissed off and she made up all these stories."
"She’s actually talented," he told the host. "The problem is I made her look like she’s a whore."
In the wake of the recent Harvey Weinstein allegations, and the subsequent fallout in Hollywood, Noxon felt it was high time to call him out, and was inspired to do so by the news that Gal Gadot had to back out of presenting Ratner with an award at the Jewish National Fund dinner.
#BrettRatner admits lying about having sex with Olivia Munn "She’s actually talented. The problem is I made her look like she’s a whore." 1/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) October 28, 2017
"No, Brett," she wrote on Twitter. "The problem is you. And all other guys like you in our business who think ALL women are whores because you couldn't get any when you were a teenager & internalized that humiliation as rage at women."
She also made an important distinction that could easily get lost in all of the controversy:
"There's nothing WRONG with being a whore if that's what you WANT to be. Unlike people like you who do shitty, substandard work and think you're god's gift for doing it."
This is exactly why these past few weeks of allegations, and the decades of secrecy before it, is so infuriating.
You want to know why marginalized people r so FUCKING ANGRY? Because we work ten times as hard for less recognition, less pay and have to 8/— marti noxon (@martinoxon) October 28, 2017
"You want to know why marginalized people r so FUCKING ANGRY? Because we work ten times as hard for less recognition, less pay and have to smile at the Ratners of the world who cover 4 each other and just keep failing up," later adding, "The fact that a well off white woman like me can relate and have a SMALL sliver of the experience of being marginalized just tells you how fucking bad it is for people who CAN'T pass as white or straight or 'mainstream' or whatever the fuck we're told is best."
Noxon ended her thread with a special callout to Gal Gadot, interpreting her cancellation as a boycott of the director.
"So FUCK yeah #galgadot should not hand you an award this weekend," Noxon added. "Bet there's room in that rehab next to #weinstein's empty chair."
Refinery29 has reached out to Marti Noxon, Brett Ratner, Gal Gadot, and Olivia Munn for comment and will update if we hear back.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
