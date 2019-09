Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Speak Out About What It Feels Like To Be Believed

The Weinstein effect made its way out of the entertainment industry, too. Journalists, CEOs, managers, and chefs all had to confront the fact that women were coming forward. The majority of Weinstein's accusers are actresses and those associated with the entertainment industry, but the women who have come forward with tales of sexual assault and harassment have ranged from chefs to writers to makeup artists and beyond. Weinstein's ousting inspired a renaissance of the "me too" hashtag , a social media campaign which allowed women and others to voice that they, too, had been a survivor of sexual assault. The world has finally began to listen.