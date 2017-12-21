Story from Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Can't Wait For Khloé Kardashian's Baby To Arrive

Kaitlin Reilly
World's busiest momager, Kris Jenner, has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. As fans who keep up with the Kardashians can now confirm, that includes her daughter Khloé Kardashian's first child.
After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for months, Khloé took to Instagram on Wednesday to finally reveal that, yes, she is having a baby with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair's first child together (Thompson has one son, Prince, from his previous relationship) will certainly be welcomed into the Kardashian-Jenner clan with open arms, and Kris, who is already grandma to six kids, could not be more excited about greeting this new little one.
Kris took to Instagram to repost the pic that showed off Khloé's big news, writing in the caption:
"God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!!"

God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️#Repost @khloekardashian ・・・ My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Fans were thrilled about Kris' new addition to the family, writing in the comments section of the photo:
"Merry Christmas love, watching this whole family grow bigger & bigger."
"Grandma againnnnn WOOOP WOOOOP!"
"Congratulations! You have the most amazing family!"
"Perfect gift for Christmas."
Kris recently showed off her family in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, which she posted teases for on Instagram in preparation for the actual holiday. If that smile is any indication, it's clear she loves being surrounded by her grandkids.

DAY 17 ?

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

In addition to Khloé's baby on the way, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate. It is also rumored that the youngest Jenner, Kylie, is also pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott — however, the lip kit queen has yet to make an announcement of her own.
Should Kylie ever share a pregnancy reveal pic of her own, you know that her mom will always be down to repost it.
