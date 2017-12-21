By the time I watched A Christmas Prince, everyone else had seen it 80 times. Or, as Netflix put it in a now-viral tweet, "To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you?"
Who hurt you, indeed. Because I did watch the movie. And it was fine. Fun, even! But watching it every day for 18 days? When there are at least 30 other movies just as good, now all laid out neatly in a slideshow on Refinery29 dot com? I simply won't allow it.
So I watched A Christmas Prince again, and took note of some of the tropes that seem to be making everyone lose their collective minds. Turns out, there's a movie for every single one of them: Movies about women journalists falling in love, movies about fake identities getting revealed, movies about precocious children, movies about princes, movies about princesses, movies where they do archery, movies where they do that thing where the guy shows the girl how to hold the archery bow so they basically start spooning while standing up, and of course, just your regular Christmas romance movies.
Now, I don't have a leg to stand on when it comes to watching Christmas movies on repeat. I've already watched The Holiday four times, and a few weeks ago watched Elf three times in one night. I get it. But if you're looking to shake things up a bit, or even just give yourself a palette cleanser between viewings of A Christmas Prince, then ahead are 30 movies that are pretty much just as good.