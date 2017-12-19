Like Fashion & Ballet? These Mario Testino Photos Are For You

In case you haven't noticed, the holiday season is fast approaching its merry end, which means you've probably already been to your fair share of holiday parties, dinners, and work events. But if you're really in the spirit, have you seen The Nutcracker for the umpteenth time yet? And indulged in spending your hard-earned, grandparents-loaned holiday cash on an outfit replete with sequins and velvet? Okay, we'll cut to the chase: For those of you who know what we're talking about — or don't, honestly — look no further for eye candy than these Mario Testino photographs inspired by The Nutcracker, including the video after the jump. They're, for lack of prettier words, gorgeous as hell.
To fête principal Royal Ballet dancer Sarah Lamb's turn as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, the ballerina maps out her routine. Pas de bourrée, arabesque, attitude and pirouette, pas de couru — you get it. In the clip, Testino's team captures the strength of ballerinas, and how the costumes, from rehearsals to the curtain draw, play an integral role in bringing the character to life. The product, as you'll see in the slideshow ahead, is exactly what the meeting of the fashion and dance worlds should look like. No Insta-models or celebrities who admired dance when they were younger — pure art, in two of its most breathtaking forms.
From Testino's photographs of former dancer Benoît Maréchal in Paris, to Darcey Bussell in London, all the way to snapshots of Natalia Vodianova and Kate Moss (yes, that happened), there's a lot to take in. To catch the rest of what it takes for Lamb to turn into the Sugar Plum Fairy, head over to Mira Mira for the full scope. And, look, if that doesn't get you in the spirit, or at least one step closer to treating yourself to a night at the ballet, then, bah humbug, or whatever.