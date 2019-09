Like Fashion & Ballet? These Mario Testino Photos Are For You

In case you haven't noticed, the holiday season is fast approaching its merry end, which means you've probably already been to your fair share of holiday parties, dinners, and work events. But if you're really in the spirit, have you seen The Nutcracker for the umpteenth time yet? And indulged in spending your hard-earned, grandparents-loaned holiday cash on an outfit replete with sequins and velvet? Okay, we'll cut to the chase: For those of you who know what we're talking about — or don't, honestly — look no further for eye candy than these Mario Testino photographs inspired by The Nutcracker, including the video after the jump. They're, for lack of prettier words, gorgeous as hell.