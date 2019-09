Kendall, It's Not Me — It's You

Setting egos aside, that's the point here. When models get the chance to show off their moves, modeling as dancers, it's not exactly the easiest thing to sit through. (Though, with the help of some snazzy editing, this one is fun .) They're tall, lanky, and seemingly graceful (as they glide across runways, and all), but a slender frame and natural poise does not a ballerina make. In fact, most ballerinas are quite tiny. And while some models may have, in fact, studied ballet before trading in their pointe shoes for heels, that doesn't change the reality that they quit, and real dancers are still dancing, breaking their feet to make ends meet.But it's not entirely your fault, KJ, because it's pretty uncommon for a model say no to Vogue. Hell, the magazine even gets a couple of pats on the back for profiling professional dancers in the past . The reason most dancers take offense to this shoot, and other similar models-as-dancers moments, is because we know all too well the feeling of always being second-best, of training 10 times harder than the pretty girls, and watching them get picked. Can you imagine training your entire life to open a show, and then watching someone else get it because of their popularity? You, of all people, should know that feeling.In the video, you talk about running around like a child and doing "stupid stuff" — as you so eloquently put it — while hopping around from one foot to the other (which is a jeté , by the way). And that, along with not getting over your box , is not dancing. They dressed you as a ballerina, okay, but ballet doesn't look like that. So, for the sake of our e-friendship, I'm going to remember this shoot as ballet-inspired, rather than an actual reflection of your time as a dancer (which, we're unsure exists). As they say, water under the bridge.