Best Of Mario Testino Photography
Fashion
Like Fashion & Ballet? These Photos Are For You
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
15+ Books To Add To Your Encyclopedia Of Fashion
Landon Peoples
Nov 23, 2017
Fashion
Vogue Italia
Is Putting Its Most Politically Charged Images On Display
Landon Peoples
Nov 16, 2017
Fashion
Ashley Graham Poses For Mario Testino's Towel Series
Landon Peoples
Oct 24, 2017
Fashion
Try To Watch This Video Of A Model Explaining Swear Words Without...
Just when you thought models were just paid for their looks, supermodel Doutzen Kroes came through and turned that idea on its head with a video that
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Gigi & Anwar Hadid's
Vogue
Cover Is #SiblingGoals
It looks like fashion's first family has one more reason to celebrate. No strangers to magazine covers themselves, Bella and Gigi Hadid can now count
by
Christopher Luu
Celebrity Style
Mario Testino's New Book Might Change The Way You Look At Men
In an industry that celebrates gender equality with such great feeling and pride, the lens at which we examine masculinity in such a feminine landscape
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Ultimate #RelationshipGoals: Zigi Gets The
Vogue
Treatment
In case you needed further confirmation that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially a thing, let this Mario Testino-lensed shoot for Vogue magazine's
by
Erin Cunningham
Entertainment News
Prince George's Birthday Portrait Is Super Toothy & Totally Precious
If there was ever a face that could re-brand the "terrible twos" as the "unbearably adorable twos," it might be the one belonging to little Prince George,
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Mario Testino's Story About The Royal Engagement Portrait Is Just...
Ever wanted to know the backstory of the duke and duchess of Cambridge's engagement portrait? Well, Mario Testino, the fashion photographer responsible
by
Emily London
Fashion
Mario Testino: Legendary Photographer &... Accessories Designer?
Legendary photographer Mario Testino is becoming a designer. Yes, you read right. Today sees the launch of Mario Testino for MATE at Net-A-Porter. It's
by
Emily London
Entertainment
So
NSFW: An Exclusive Look At Mario Testino's Most Perso...
Approaching the release of its sophomore issue, Document Journal features one of fashion's most famous faces — one who doesn't always get the most
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Photo Perfect: Mario Testino Shoots Anna Wintour's Passport Photos
It isn't hard to be fascinated by Anna Wintour. The term "editrix" (remember that?) was practically coined to describe her, and she has come to
by
Leila Brillson
Politics
5 Things To Know This AM — Aug 23 2012
This is what the first redesign of French Vogue looks like, under Emmanuelle Alt's direction as editor-in-chief. Très magnifique? (The Cut) Fact:
by
Alice Tate
Politics
Caption This! Karlie Kloss For Vogue, By Mario Testino
Winning caption: "Swamp villain, foiled again!" —Laura Wheeler Runner-up: "Could you wrap the leftovers to go? Oh, thank you!" —Julia
by
Us
Fashion
2 Fashion Bigwigs, 1 Mohawk: Our Chat With Joan Smalls And Mario ...
If you want to see the best use of a sunroof since Prom ’99, look no further than Mario Testino’s new fashion film for the Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting
by
Erin Donnelly
Politics
Burberry Goes Back To Its Roots — & We've Got The Sneak Peek!
When it comes to iconic imagery, the Burberry trenchcoat ranks pretty high on the list. Just seeing that swath of khaki fabric immediately brings to
by
Emily Orofino
Fashion
Caption This! Adriana Lima & Doutzen Kroes For V Magazine, By Mar...
Winning caption: "BRA-ttle Royale" — Irene Ita-as Runners-up: "Doutzen: Adriana stop doing the sprinkler, you're embarrassing me!" — Alice Kwon
by
Us
New York
Britney Spears Glows On The Cover Of V Magazine, Wears Givenchy (...
Some of us here (okay, one of us) have spent the past week stalking Brit-Brit on Twitter and listening to snippets of soon-to-be-released tracks from
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Caption This: Lara Stone In Vogue By Mario Testino
Winning caption: "Look, you can keep my top, but can I *at least* get my eyebrows back?" —Emily Chewsdottir Runner-up: "Hmmm I think its lather,
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 13 2010
See the first Mario Testino shots of Kate Middleton and Prince William. (E) See more shots of Chloe Sevigny's latest resort collection for OC.
by
Us
Fashion
Caption This! Gisele Bundchen In DT Magazine By Mario Testino
Winning caption: "One of the first signs that the Spider-Man franchise was in trouble? Asking Gisele to reprise the role of "Dr. Octopus" after Alfred
by
Us
Politics
Twitter Troll: Bloggers Take Over, Courtney Love Translated, and ...
bryanboy: "http://twitpic.com/ixywq - We have laptops in front of our seats!" There's nothing like arriving to a front-row seat at Dolce & Gabbana and
by
Connie Wang
