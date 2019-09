stage

"It's all about just being whoever you are," model Ashley Graham tells photographer Mario Testino . In fact, we're willing to bet Graham spends most of her time off the runway spreading the gospel of self-love and self-acceptance. And rightfully so. But when the curvy model sat down for her latest photo shoot with the legendary Peruvian photographer, that daily mantra had finally made it to the biggestset in fashion. To be photographed by Testino is somewhat of milestone for a model's career, but to be cemented (er, accepted) into the "Mario world," as Graham puts it, is something more. Today, she becomes the first curvy model to ever sit for Testino's stripped down, ultra-personal Towel Series.