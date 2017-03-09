Try To Watch This Video Of A Model Explaining Swear Words Without Laughing

"A lot of Dutch people are misunderstood sometimes when they're expressing themselves. Today, I'm trying to explain some sayings that the Dutch people have to make them clear once and for all," Kroes begins. For example, because even the Dutch aren't sure what's legal or not, one would say You saw it through the fingers when you test the law, which translates to one pretending they didn't see that you, in fact, just did something illegal. Or, perhaps our favorite: You have to fuck ants. Where does that one come from? "Everything is so precise, and the details are so important, so I'm an ant fucker," she explains. And when you indulge in your favorite dish, one could say It was like an angel peeing on your tongue. But be sure to Thank the cock for a lovely dinner after.