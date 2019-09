15+ Books To Add To Your Encyclopedia Of Fashion

Not only will the books ahead be your go-to for beautiful pictures, illustrative histories, and, let's face it, stuff that just looks pretty on the shelf, but they'll also serve as their own sort of style almanacs that'll get you up-to-speed on all of the industry's happenings. What led to Raf Simons taking over at Calvin Klein? There's a book for that. Who is Mario Testino, and what is this towel series Ashley Graham posed for ? We've got you covered. And why is Dolce & Gabbana calling millennials " the new renaissance "? Yup, there's one for that, too.