15+ Books To Add To Your Encyclopedia Of Fashion

Everybody knows how fun it is to wear clothes. But to know about them — and to be able to hold your own in a Devil Wears Prada-like situation — is a whole other ball game. That's why we've compiled a gift guide for those who prefer to talk the talk and walk the walk.
Not only will the books ahead be your go-to for beautiful pictures, illustrative histories, and, let's face it, stuff that just looks pretty on the shelf, but they'll also serve as their own sort of style almanacs that'll get you up-to-speed on all of the industry's happenings. What led to Raf Simons taking over at Calvin Klein? There's a book for that. Who is Mario Testino, and what is this towel series Ashley Graham posed for? We've got you covered. And why is Dolce & Gabbana calling millennials "the new renaissance"? Yup, there's one for that, too.
If your attention span doesn't allow for hundreds of pages on the history of Dior or French haute couture, that's okay too. Instead, consider this your destination for what to buy your difficult fashion friend who's impossible to shop for. 'Tis the season for enriching our closets and our mind — to filling our pockets with cash from our grandparents and distant relatives who think we're fashion designers, our closet with random gifts from our S.O.'s we forgot we wanted — but they remembered — and end tables with beautiful, fashionable tomes that'll last a lifetime.