A Look At Calvin Klein's Legacy Of Controversy & Couture

Come November, the designer is releasing his first-ever coffee table book — named Calvin Klein (of course) — a selection of iconic editorial and campaign imagery, written entirely by him. From photographers like Irving Penn and Richard Avedon to Bruce Weber and Patrick Demarchelier, the brand's most legendary moments will (finally) be in one place, for your never-ending reference. Models like Christy Turlington and Kate Moss feature throughout most of the book, as they served as the asymmetrical faces of the era and Klein's eternal muses. All of this, plus personal photographs of Klein's childhood to now, catalogue the history of one of the most influential brands in American fashion, across 330 pages.