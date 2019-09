This App Can Spot A Fake Designer Bag

While the Internet may have opened a world wide web of designer consignment shopping, debating which of those options are worth whipping out your credit card can call a for a bit of detective work. But thankfully there's now a gadget that can do the hard work for us. Entrupy , a New-York based tech startup, has created a nifty device that can tell the difference between a counterfeit designer bag and the real deal. How? All you need is a smartphone and a handheld microscopic camera and you'll have an answer within minutes, Bloomberg reports