Mario Testino’s New Book Might Change The Way You Look At Men

"I think that the way men are seen in photography, in fashion, and the way that men look at pictures of themselves has changed in recent years," Testino says in the intro. "It is a subject that has come into focus. The masculine image, a man's personal style, changing attitudes to the male face and body: I feel pictures of men are now scrutinized the same way men as those of women have been for a long time by women." The photographer chose the images based on "individual quality," meaning if it was impactful enough on its own, its destiny was to live in the book.