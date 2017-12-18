Someone Is Impersonating Kylie Jenner Using Her Old Phone Number & It's Not Okay

There's only one Kylie Jenner on the planet, and it's not whoever is using the makeup mogul's old cellphone number.
According to Jenner's Twitter account, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star is being impersonated by the person who is using her former phone number. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to the social media platform to express her annoyance.
"the person who has my old number is pretending to be me... so anyone who had my [old number] beware. Feel free to give it a call."
It's unclear how Jenner found out about the alleged catfish, but fans quickly rallied around her.
"Love you shady queen," responded a Twitter user to the thread.
"Seriously! That there are very ill-intentioned people, I think they lack attention," added another.
"omg," wrote a third. "They need to get a job."
It makes sense that Jenner would be annoyed by this phone prank, especially considering the history her family has with people invading their privacy, or worse. In March, Jenner's sister Kendall had her home burglarized. In May, Jenner's mother Kris found an intruder walking around her Hidden Hills estate. That's not even mentioning the scary situation in which older sister Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint by burglars in her Paris hotel room in October of 2016.
Jenner has been keeping a low-profile these days, and this tweet marks the first in weeks that is not about her cosmetics line. While rumors continue to swirl that this lifestyle change means that the lip kit queen is pregnant with her own heir to the Kardashian-Jenner empire, we won't know if that's the case until the reality star officially confirms the baby news. Until then, don't even try to call Jenner's old cell to find out — she certainly won't be the one picking up.
