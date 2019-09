The Jenner-Kardashian clan is all too familiar with this situation. Jenner experienced a home invasion in December (by a different suspect), where the man in question made it all the way inside her home office. Her 21-year-old daughter Kendall has also faced multiple instances of home intrusion. In March, a burglar broke into the model's Hollywood Hills home while she was out. They reportedly made away with $200,000 of Jenner's belongings, including jewelry. In August, a man followed Jenner up her driveway , sliding in through the open security gate after she entered through her car. He was found guilty of trespassing but acquitted of stalking.