Kris Jenner had a close encounter with an intruder at her Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles on Monday. E! News reports that the reality star's alleged stalker, Joshua Jacobs, was arrested for felony stalking after being caught trespassing at her home in the gated community, an offense he has committed before, according to police. A source confirmed to E! that Jenner is safe.
According to TMZ, the intruder was allegedly once employed as security guard in the Hidden Hills development. Jacobs is reported to have broken past the security gate surrounding the neighborhood; he was apprehended by Jenner's privately-employed security in front of her home. They detained him until law enforcement arrived and arrested him. TMZ reports that the man has attempted to gain access to Jenner's property multiple times since his firing.
The Jenner-Kardashian clan is all too familiar with this situation. Jenner experienced a home invasion in December (by a different suspect), where the man in question made it all the way inside her home office. Her 21-year-old daughter Kendall has also faced multiple instances of home intrusion. In March, a burglar broke into the model's Hollywood Hills home while she was out. They reportedly made away with $200,000 of Jenner's belongings, including jewelry. In August, a man followed Jenner up her driveway, sliding in through the open security gate after she entered through her car. He was found guilty of trespassing but acquitted of stalking.
