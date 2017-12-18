Most of us are familiar with the feeling when your dating life just hits a wall. Maybe you've settled for the wrong partner, keep falling for the same type of bad person, or can't find anyone to be with at all. Heather Graham hears ya, sister. The actress, writer, and first-time director manages to bottle those frustrations and add a heaping dash of comedy in the official trailer for Half Magic, premiering exclusively on Refinery29.
Starring Graham, The Office's Angela Kinsey, and Brooklyn 99's Stephanie Beatriz, Half Magic pulls inspiration from Graham's own religious upbringing — plus a bad date or two (or three, and so on) — to officially reclaim the rom-com as a vehicle for women's self acceptance and sexuality.
Advertisement
Especially in light of the recent reckoning happening in Hollywood in regards to sexual harassment and assault, Half Magic brings a much needed dose of female independence (and hilarity) to our screens. Also starring comedians like Molly Shannon and Chris D’Elia, the film tells the story of three women who come together in their resolution to stop dating terrible men. Through this, they form a bond that's only strengthened by their new sense of self worth and ability to kick the men who've been holding them back to the curb — and maybe find some new, improved love interests along the way.
"I want to empower women to feel good about themselves and make better choices," Graham said in a statement about the trailer. "I want to celebrate women enjoying their sexuality and finding their pleasure. I want to celebrate how strong we are and how we can create anything we want. This movie is about the power of friendship and how it inspires us to see the magic in our lives."
Half Magic hits theaters, VOD, and digital on February 23, 2018.
Advertisement