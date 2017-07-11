Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actress Stephanie Beatriz Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder In A New Essay

To help others start down that path towards healthier habits, Beatriz says it starts with yourself. The actress explained that everyday she tells herself that she is "perfect" and "lovely" and "worthy." She is constantly reminding herself to work towards becoming her "most authentic self" and encourages others to do that same. We thought Detective Diaz was the total badass, but Beatriz just showed us that in real life, she's strong and resilient in a way that's even more inspiring.