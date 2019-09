Especially in light of the recent reckoning happening in Hollywood in regards to sexual harassment and assault, Half Magic brings a much needed dose of female independence (and hilarity) to our screens. Also starring comedians like Molly Shannon and Chris D’Elia, the film tells the story of three women who come together in their resolution to stop dating terrible men. Through this, they form a bond that's only strengthened by their new sense of self worth and ability to kick the men who've been holding them back to the curb — and maybe find some new, improved love interests along the way.