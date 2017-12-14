Dylan Sprouse is heading back to the big screen yet again.
According to Deadline, Sprouse will star in new movie Banana Split, an upcoming indie comedy about two girls who become BFFs, despite the fact that they share the same ex. It's unclear if Sprouse will be the reason these two can call themselves "eskimo sisters," but props to the women for not letting the same love interest come between a beautiful friendship — one that, quite possibly, will take them to raunchy places.
Deadline describes the new film — which was written by and will star Awkward actress Hannah Marks — as having shades of Superbad, which likely means that Sprouse will be venturing into his first adult comedy role since, well, he became an adult. In case you forgot, the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor once shared the role of Julian "Frankenstein" McGrath in 1999's Big Daddy with his Riverdale-starring brother, Cole. Since then, however? Well, it's mostly been comedy of the family-friendly variety.
Banana Split may be his first big comedy role, but it won't mark Sprouse's first venture out since his return to acting. Sprouse took a five-year hiatus from the profession following the end of Disney Channel's Suite Life on Deck, and returned to the screen with this year's Dismissed. The high school-set thriller stars the Disney Channel alum as Lucas Ward, a brilliant-but-sociopathic student whose quest for perfection leads to very dark places.
Banana Split sounds very different, to say the least.
Sprouse's return to the big screen did not come without challenges. Despite his fame, the star admitted to Interview Magazine that he still has to deal with the possibility of rejection that most actors do.
"[Cole and I] both always knew that [acting] would be a thing that we would do again," Sprouse told the outlet. "I think that the part that was most nerve-wracking was not getting back into acting, but auditioning again. Auditioning sucks!"
Fortunately, he has this comedic role already in the bag.
