How To Score This Cult ABH Palette At A Fraction Of The Price

In a world of never-ending eyeshadow palette launches, it’s hard to beat the originals. We're talking Urban Decay's Naked series, Tarte's Tartelette In Bloom, the Lorac Pro palette, and just about anything from Anastasia Beverly Hills — especially its Modern Renaissance offering. They’re classics for a reason, but because of their cult status, it’s nearly impossible to find these beauties on sale — ever. But this month, in an unprecedented sale at Ulta Beauty, you can grab ABH's Modern Renaissance in all its on-trend glory for 20% off!
The L.A.-based brand started a domino effect when it first debuted the Modern Renaissance palette: One after another, warm red palettes took the place that was once to widely populated by cool-toned beiges. We've collected them all, but nothing compares to Modern Renaissance. The creamy, blendable shadows provide vibrant color payoff for any look.
Advertisement
During Ulta’s sale, the palette will only ring up as $34. That’s 20% off it’s regular price — and considering that there are some drugstore eyeshadow palettes that border on $30 these days, that’s a pretty damn good bargain. The sale takes place in stores and online, so don't worry if you don't live close to an Ulta Beauty location. While you're at it, you might as well check out Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale so you can pick up a few other presents for your friends and fam. 'Tis the season for saving all the money!
Of course, there's bad news, too: This epic sale only lasts one week, from December 17 to December 25, so you better grab your palette before it’s over. Consider this a mid-holiday season treat, from Ulta to you.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement