Ulta Beauty know how to do the holiday season right. From limited edition gift sets to pint-sized stocking stuffers, there’s always a little something for everyone. And this year, the retailer is going bigger than ever before. In fact, Ulta is hosting a 25-day Holiday Beauty Blitz sale with deals so good, it’ll be hard to resist shopping for yourself too.
According to Bustle, this sale can be likened to Ulta’s famous 21 Days Of Beauty. But there’s one difference: The store will only be revealing five days-worth of discounts at a time. Most are a one-day-only kind of deal, but you have the option of picking 'em up in stores and online while supplies last.
Click through to check out the full calendar of sales. We will be updating this post every five days as more deals drop.