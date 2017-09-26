Update: Sadly, the 21 Days of Beauty are officially over, but we've got a silver lining that beauty buffs can hang on to a little longer. Starting this week — and only for this week — Ulta is launching its Fall Haul sale, discounting your favorite brands across the entire site. Click here to check out every single one.
This post was originally published on August 30, 2017.
A few times a year, our favorite beauty stores have sales so big that we forget all our other financial responsibilities. Netflix subscription? Forget it. Spotify plan? Not this month. Whole Foods trip? Hell, we'll go to Trader Joe's instead. For a short amount of time, our money goes entirely to rebuilding the kind of beauty routine even Kylie Jenner would feel envious of.
But while most sales last a day — a long weekend, at most — there's one annual event that lasts all month long. Enter: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty.
Yes, the biggest beauty sale of the year is back again right before Labor Day to deliver you prestige beauty for cheap. And, at the risk of sounding like a broken Chris Harrison record, this really might be the most dramatic sale of all time — with many of the items coming in at half-off. For once, you can expect to score Philosophy's top-rated day cream, Benefit's most efficient mascara, and Instagram's favorite lipstick for the lowest prices ever.
The massive sale starts September 3 and runs until September 23. That means 21 days of beauty deals online and in-store. Click ahead to check out every product you can score this month, and the price it will drop to on its particular day.