The Best Under-$15 Beauty Buys At Ulta Right Now

Whether the drugstore and high-end beauty emporium is new to you or a familiar place you stop by every day on the way home from work, there's an exciting array of hidden gems — some of which cost less than a Seamless delivery. Ahead, we've rounded up a list of products from lipstick to dry shampoo that belong in your beauty aresenal. The best part is that they're all priced under $15 each, so feel free to splurge without worry.