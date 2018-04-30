The Best Under-$15 Beauty Buys At Ulta Right Now

New York City has a lot of things. Pizza by the slice until 5 a.m., an entire museum dedicated to sex, a 24/7 transportation system that, up until now, was pretty reliable. But the one thing we city dwellers surprisingly didn't have was an Ulta. Right? How we've lived this long without the makeup mecca, which is just opened on the corner of 86th Street and 3rd Avenue last week, is beyond us.
Whether the drugstore and high-end beauty emporium is new to you or a familiar place you stop by every day on the way home from work, there's an exciting array of hidden gems — some of which cost less than a Seamless delivery. Ahead, we've rounded up a list of products from lipstick to dry shampoo that belong in your beauty aresenal. The best part is that they're all priced under $15 each, so feel free to splurge without worry.
