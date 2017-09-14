Story from Beauty

The Brown Girls' Guide to Ulta

Benish Shah
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
South Asian women love beauty and skin care, but navigating the drugstore and department store aisles hasn't always been easy. Finding the right products, like highly pigmented lipsticks and concealers, in shades that look great on our skin tones is an ongoing process of trial-and-error. (And more than a few dollars wasted on "universal" products that don't actually suit everyone.)
But as more cosmetics brands take South Asian skin tones into consideration — and as more YouTube and Instagram accounts pop up with tutorials created specifically for us — the options are getting better and better. We tapped three South Asian beauty pros, varying in skin tones, hair textures, and regions, to help us navigate a vast beauty retailer like Ulta. Check out the products they swear by, ahead.
Shop This Story
Urban Decay
Naked3 Palette
$54.00
NARS
Blush
$30.00
Becca
Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
$30.00
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
$22.00
NARS
Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
$45.00
Wet n Wild
Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
$4.99
Laura Geller
Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator
$26.00
Rusk
Str8 Anti-frizz And Anti-curl Lotion
$14.50
Eva NYC
Skip The Spa Thermal Hair Wrap
$11.99
Butter London
Sheer Wisdom Serum Shadow
$24.00
Maybelline
Facestudio Master Conceal
$8.99
TRESemmé
Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo
$5.99
Urban Decay
Naked Heat Palette
$54.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Online Only Bb Cream Spf 20
$6.00
Maybelline
Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Mascara
$8.99

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series