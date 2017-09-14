The Brown Girls' Guide to Ulta

South Asian women love beauty and skin care, but navigating the drugstore and department store aisles hasn't always been easy. Finding the right products, like highly pigmented lipsticks and concealers, in shades that look great on our skin tones is an ongoing process of trial-and-error. (And more than a few dollars wasted on "universal" products that don't actually suit everyone.)
But as more cosmetics brands take South Asian skin tones into consideration — and as more YouTube and Instagram accounts pop up with tutorials created specifically for us — the options are getting better and better. We tapped three South Asian beauty pros, varying in skin tones, hair textures, and regions, to help us navigate a vast beauty retailer like Ulta. Check out the products they swear by, ahead.
