The Brown Girls' Guide To Sephora

Long before South Asian women (and men!) dominated YouTube and Instagram, brown girls like myself were largely on our own when it came to navigating the makeup aisle. Finding a foundation that matched my face or a lipstick that actually popped against my honey coloring took lots of trial-and-error, and more than a few disappointed returns.
Today, more cosmetics brands are expanding their offerings to highlight and celebrate South Asian skin — and actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are bringing our beauty center stage. Still, it can be confusing to find the very best products in an overly saturated market. That's why we tapped four pros — across skin tones and regions — to spill their go-to picks at Sephora. Check out the 13 products they swear by, ahead.
