Story from Beauty

The Brown Girls' Guide To Sephora

Benish Shah
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Long before South Asian women (and men!) dominated YouTube and Instagram, brown girls like myself were largely on our own when it came to navigating the makeup aisle. Finding a foundation that matched my face or a lipstick that actually popped against my honey coloring took lots of trial-and-error, and more than a few disappointed returns.
Today, more cosmetics brands are expanding their offerings to highlight and celebrate South Asian skin — and actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are bringing our beauty center stage. Still, it can be confusing to find the very best products in an overly saturated market. That's why we tapped four pros — across skin tones and regions — to spill their go-to picks at Sephora. Check out the 13 products they swear by, ahead.
Shop This Story
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector In Dark Peach
$27.00
Tarte
Tarteist Eyeliner
$24.00
Philosophy
Renewed Hope In A Jar Skin Tint
$39.00
Stila
Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick In Besos
$24.00
bareMinerals
Bareminerals - Compelxion Rescue Tinted Hy...
$30.00
Dior
Dior Addict Ultra-gloss In Nude
$30.00
Philosophy
Philosophy Purity Jumbo & Microdelivery Fa...
$55.00
Stila
Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick In Fiery
$22.00
Boscia
Boscia Luminizing Black Mask
$34.00
Kat Von D
Kat Von D Ink Liner
$20.00
Josie Maran
Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil
$48.00
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever Ultra Hd Invisible Cover ...
$43.00
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth 24k Gold Pure Luxury
$42.00

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series