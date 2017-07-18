Priyanka Chopra Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

There's a reason Priyanka Chopra makes best beauty lists every time she steps on a red carpet: She goes bold and plays with color, but in a way that feels classically glamorous and consistent with her style.
A quick walk back through Chopra's best red carpet hair and makeup proves that the Quantico star isn't afraid of a little experimentation. Blue smoky eyes? She makes it look easy. Punchy pink lipstick? So flattering. And monochrome makeup? She was on the trend before the rest of us.
In honor of the star's birthday today, we decided to break down five of her go-to beauty techniques. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.