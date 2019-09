Deepika Padukone Is Our New Beauty Icon — & Her Makeup Artist’s Tips Are Next Level

"After a fitting with her stylist, we will usually discuss what she will be wearing and go from there,” Vanngo says of the collaborative process with the actress, a stylist, and hairstylist. “Deepika is very relaxed and open, which makes it a great experience for everyone.”For this easy daytime look, the makeup artist aimed at keeping her makeup fresh and dewy. After prepping her skin with Colbert MD Illumino Face Oil (“She has beautiful skin, and beautiful features,” he raves), Vanngo created a natural eye look and a pop of color on the lips, courtesy of Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous