Deepika Padukone Is Our New Beauty Icon — & Her Makeup Artist’s Tips Are Next Level

As the stars of xXx: Return of Xander Cage set out on their worldwide press tour, we’ve been looking to cop its leading lady’s beauty looks faster than you can say Deepika who? The A-lister is the latest Bollywood transplant to know — In fact, she is one of the highest paid actresses working today — and if this film has anything to do with it, your new beauty icon.
It’s easy to see why: The actress has a long history of wearing gorgeous hair and makeup looks — and gives us a great case study in how to wear your go-to lipstick in a number of ways. But it’s her latest partnership with makeup artist Hung Vanngo (who also works with Selena Gomez and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) that has our inner beauty nerd fangirling.
Somehow, the pair has turned out smoky eye and nude lip combos that look incredibly fresh (no easy feat), a parade of red lipsticks we're already adding to our cart, and hit after hit of the strongest brows in the game. “She loves makeup, and definitely likes experimenting with color," Vanngo says of the collaboration. "She enjoys changing her hair and makeup for each outfit...it's more fun to make it different every time.”
See Padukone’s best beauty moments, ahead — along with tips from Vanngo, who created a lot of these standout looks (trust us, you’re going to want to try these tips) — and get ready to see a whole lot more of Deepika Padukone.
On January 5th, the actress celebrated her birthday like a boss: by promoting her latest film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in Mexico City — and looking incredible while doing so.
For this natural look, Vanngo wanted “the makeup to have a barely-there vibe, but with her signature strong brow,” he says. The pro created hair-like strokes to define her arches using Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in both Caramel and Dark Brown. He then brushed them into place with clear brow gel for a look that is both strong and natural.
"After a fitting with her stylist, we will usually discuss what she will be wearing and go from there,” Vanngo says of the collaborative process with the actress, a stylist, and hairstylist. “Deepika is very relaxed and open, which makes it a great experience for everyone.”
For this easy daytime look, the makeup artist aimed at keeping her makeup fresh and dewy. After prepping her skin with Colbert MD Illumino Face Oil (“She has beautiful skin, and beautiful features,” he raves), Vanngo created a natural eye look and a pop of color on the lips, courtesy of Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous.
Her The Late Late Show appearance called for a fun vibe, Vanngo notes, saying, “we wanted a bit of a ‘60s touch.” To conjure the era, without going full costume, the pro created nude lips with NARS Audacious Lipstick in Barbara and drew on thick, graphic winged eyes in black liner using Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper.
We’ve already made our case for pink makeup, and this look on the actress seals the deal with another look done by Vanngo. Not only does she incorporate the on-trend hue, but does so with a monochromatic finish. Win-win!
After Vanngo posted a shot of this look on Instagram a few weeks ago, followers immediately had to know: What shade of lipstick did he use? The answer: Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing. “The goal was for her to look strong and confident,” Vanngo says.
“We went with an Old Hollywood moment using a modern, neutral color palette,” the makeup artist says of Padukone’s Golden Globes look. To shade the lids (and create soft definition), the artist used a wash of Marc Jacobs Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Three Shakes, a shimmery, golden brown. Want the full product breakdown? It's on Vanngo's Instagram.
Sure, nude lips and smoky eyes may not seem revolutionary together, but the devil is in the details: her smokey eye look is tightlined in black to exaggerate the length of her almond-shaped eyes.
Meanwhile, the matte lip color is toned with just enough pink to warm her complexion and give the look a cohesive feel, thanks to a similar shade used on the cheeks.
