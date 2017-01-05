If you live outside of India, then odds are you haven't heard of Deepika Padukone. That's about to change. Padukone is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. Her movies top the box office as often as her name lands on various lists of the country's most ridiculously attractive people. In August, Forbes named her one of the ten highest-paid actresses in the world. And now, Padukone has her eye on Hollywood. This month, the 30-year-old makes her Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, alongside fellow newcomer Ruby Rose and franchise vet Vin Diesel. Padukone plays Serena Unger — whom she says gives Diesel a run for his money in the badass department. "She's a representation of women in today's world," Padukone explains in an exclusive featurette for R29. "She's independent, she's intelligent, she can stand up for herself." While it's not yet quite clear whose side Serena is on, we can vouch for the fact that she's a sorely needed addition to the male-heavy XXX franchise — and that we're going to be seeing a lot more of Padukone on the big screen. Watch the entire featurette below. XXX: Return of Xander Cage hits theaters on January 20.
