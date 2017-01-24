Deepika Padukone Is Our New Beauty Icon — & Her Makeup Artist’s Tips Are Next Level

As the stars of xXx: Return of Xander Cage set out on their worldwide press tour, we’ve been looking to cop its leading lady’s beauty looks faster than you can say Deepika who? The A-lister is the latest Bollywood transplant to know — In fact, she is one of the highest paid actresses working today — and if this film has anything to do with it, your new beauty icon.
It’s easy to see why: The actress has a long history of wearing gorgeous hair and makeup looks — and gives us a great case study in how to wear your go-to lipstick in a number of ways. But it’s her latest partnership with makeup artist Hung Vanngo (who also works with Selena Gomez and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) that has our inner beauty nerd fangirling.
Somehow, the pair has turned out smoky eye and nude lip combos that look incredibly fresh (no easy feat), a parade of red lipsticks we're already adding to our cart, and hit after hit of the strongest brows in the game. “She loves makeup, and definitely likes experimenting with colour," Vanngo says of the collaboration. "She enjoys changing her hair and makeup for each outfit...it's more fun to make it different every time.”
See Padukone’s best looks, ahead — along with tips from Vanngo (trust us, you’re going to want to try these tips) — and get ready to see a whole lot more of Deepika Padukone.