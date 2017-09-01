Everything To Buy At Ulta Beauty, As Told By The Pros

Any bona-fide beauty-lover will tell you that walking into a well-stocked beauty store is a lot like being a kid in a candy store — only, the payoff is even sweeter. Shelves upon shelves of shiny new products beckon with dazzling results. Frizz-fighting hair oils, skin-illuminating serums, lash-lengthening mascaras — you name it, Ulta Beauty has it. But with so many options, where’s a girl to start?
Before you single-handedly sink your data plan searching product reviews (sorry, fam) or fall for pretty packaging (we're totally guilty), hear us out: We’ve tapped the best beauty experts in the biz to share the superhero products they make a beeline for time and again — from hair tools to skin-care products to makeup. Click on through; we're sure these picks will hit the spot.