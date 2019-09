After analyzing thousands of online articles across 100 different websites published this year, Lyst discovered fashion’s talking points and broke them down into 8,610,630 words, finding the most frequent combinations. 'Power' and 'woke' topped the list, which shouldn't be surprising considering the cross-pollination of fashion and politics and the prominence of clothing adorned in feminist messaging (see: Dior and Prabal Gurung) that occurred this year. Considering everything from Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits to how vocal designers are about being “woke” during Fashion Week and beyond, the top two words paint a picture of activism and reminds the world that fashion is about so much more than clothing.