As 2017 winds down, Lyst is taking a hard look back at the moments — and the fashion — that defined the year. By tracking more than 100 million searches from 80 million shoppers across 120 countries, the global fashion search platform crunched the queries, page views, and sales across five million products from 12,000 designers and stores to uncover 2017's top brands (Gucci!), items (logo T-shirts), and celebrities (here’s you looking at you, Bad Gal RiRi). But Lyst wasn’t content to stop there. On Monday, the site broke down the most used fashion words of the year — and they say a lot about the world we live in.
Advertisement
After analyzing thousands of online articles across 100 different websites published this year, Lyst discovered fashion’s talking points and broke them down into 8,610,630 words, finding the most frequent combinations. 'Power' and 'woke' topped the list, which shouldn't be surprising considering the cross-pollination of fashion and politics and the prominence of clothing adorned in feminist messaging (see: Dior and Prabal Gurung) that occurred this year. Considering everything from Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits to how vocal designers are about being “woke” during Fashion Week and beyond, the top two words paint a picture of activism and reminds the world that fashion is about so much more than clothing.
In third and fourth place were the words 'statement' and 'floral,' followed by 'millennial' (obviously), 'extra,' 'masculine,' 'cult,' 'ugly,' and 'vegan' (likely a nod to the continued progression of sustainable fashion). Any and all sound familiar? Yeah, we thought so.
Advertisement