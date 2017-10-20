Where To Buy The Woke Sweatshirt Yara Shahidi Wore On Instagram

“It’s a brand that celebrates Nas’s own history growing up in New York, but also of hip hop,” she added. HSTRY is a men’s premium streetwear brand. The aesthetic is heavily influenced by the '80s and '90s, which Nas, who isheavily involved in the day-to-day refers to as “the golden era.” Goraya tells Refinery29, “He launched the brand with no backing. He owned the brand out the gate. This is his baby.”