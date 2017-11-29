We, too, can hardly believe the year is already winding down. But, the best part about December creeping in (besides holiday music at Duane Reade and lots of sales), is that we can officially start reflecting on the moments — and fashion — that defined the year.
According to global fashion search platform Lyst, which has tracked more than 100 million searches from 80 million shoppers in 120 countries and crunched the queries, page views, and sales across five million fashion products from 12,000 designers and stores (phew, that was mouthful!), 2017's top items include everything from (pricey!) over-the-top puffer coats to extreme cat-eye glasses, with a little bit of Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, Champion, and Gucci in the mix, too. Needless to say, there was no shortage of funky sneakers and logo'ed-out merchandise this past year.
Ahead, you'll find a month-by-month breakdown of the must-have items, as well as a chance to scoop up the things you haven't added to cart quite yet. Don't worry, you've still got a solid month to close out the year on a high (fashion) note.