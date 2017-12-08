CHiPs star Dax Shepard is the father of two girls, and while parenthood is never easy, he doesn't worry about raising empowered women. Instead, he wants daughters Delta and Lincoln to find confidence within themselves by giving them as many opportunities to do so as possible.
In Shepard's new interview with E! at the Charmin Restrooms event in New York City, the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later alum revealed what he's doing to empower his kids.
"I don't feel like they require any brainwashing," the actor, who wed wife Kristen Bell in 2013, told the outlet. "You love them; you try to give them opportunities to build self-esteem and believe in themselves. You can't tell someone they're great. You have to give them opportunities to prove to themselves they're great."
A self-proclaimed feminist, Shepard knows his daughters just need the opportunities to thrive in order to succeed.
"I think the more empowered women are, the better off we all are," he told E!
Shepard and Bell are two celebrities who are notoriously candid about the struggles and triumphs of raising kids. In March, Shepard revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he accidentally taught Lincoln to drop the f-bomb after she overheard her dad use the term following a minor accident.
"Two days later, Kristen's walking down the hallway, and Lincoln's in her room trying to get a sweatshirt off," Shepard told DeGeneres. "And her arms are all bound up in it, she’s getting frustrated, and she goes, 'Oh, fuck!'"
Shepard did admit to DeGeneres that he was a little impressed with his daughter's use of the word for this surprising reason.
"About five hours later, we're at a pool party. Swear to God, she's in the pool, she goes, 'This pool's fucking warm.' Side note, we were like, 'She's nailing the syntax. She knows [how to use it] as an adjective, as an adverb.' We were proud, and she stopped saying it."
Fortunately, if Shepard has his way, both Lincoln and Delta will be granted every opportunity to make their parents — and more importantly, themselves — proud.
