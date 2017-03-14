Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's daughter Lincoln isn't even four yet, but she's already mastered the art of swearing.
Shepard appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, when he told the host about his daughter's favorite new word. He's totally to blame for the fact that three-and-a-half-year-old Lincoln loves the word "fuck" — but he's also proud she's using it correctly.
Apparently, Lincoln first caught onto the word when Shepard banged his nose and lost consciousness. He uttered the word in pain, as one does.
"One night, I'm in there, I sing them 'Wheels on the Bus,' everything's good, they're going to sleep," Shepard told DeGeneres, referring to his two daughters. "I go to bend down to pick up the towel to put it under the door [to block outside light], and they have a bookshelf … I bend down, wham, straight into the bridge of my nose. Hardest I've ever been hit, and I almost blacked out. I let a couple 'motherfuckers' rip, 'cause I've lost count of where I'm at. I feel like I'm in an alley or something."
Unfortunately for Shepard and DeGeneres, Lincoln liked the word after hearing it.
"Two days later, Kristen's walking down the hallway, and Lincoln's in her room trying to get a sweatshirt off," Shepard told DeGeneres. "And her arms are all bound up in it, she’s getting frustrated, and she goes, 'Oh, fuck!'"
It's only natural for kids to mimic what they hear adults in their lives say. But what's even more impressive is that Lincoln apparently also figured out how to use the "F" word in other contexts, too.
"About five hours later, we're at a pool party. Swear to God, she's in the pool, she goes, 'This pool's fucking warm,'" Shepard told DeGeneres. "Side note, we were like, 'She's nailing the syntax. She knows [how to use it] as an adjective, as an adverb.' We were proud, and she stopped saying it."
Shepard and Bell might not be thrilled at their daughter's use of curse words. But that grammar has to count for something, right? Check out the full Ellen clip below.
