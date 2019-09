Admittedly, the shoes pair quite well with the brand's launch of wardrobe staples for men and women in black performance textiles. For women, that takes the form of tight crop tops bike shorts (they're the exact length you've been looking for!), airy jackets, borrowed-from-the-boys sweatpants, and more. The 10 pieces are being referred to as the "02/SPORT" release and are available today on WARDROBE.NYC for a total of $1,500. So if you're streetwear-obsessed but are looking to streamline your closet rather than chase the hype, this capsule collection will have you covered. And if you need a styling cue, look no further than Centenera herself ( she's the one responsible for Kim Kardashian 2.0, after all ), who took to the 'gram today to show the pieces in action.