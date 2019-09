Colette Can't Stop, Won't Stop Doing Collaborations Before It Closes

Well, we all knew a store as iconic as Colette couldn't go without a bang. Since announcing plans to close its doors completely this past summer, the Parisian retailer, which revolutionized shopping, has had no shortage of collaborations since it opened in 1997. Recently, it's announced partnerships with Saint Laurent (which was rumored to be the final swan song), Repetto, and Finnish sports brand Karhu. And even though it seemingly can't stop, won't stop making waves until it's officially gone for good, Colette's latest move is sure to excite New Yorkers who can't make it to France to say their final farewell.