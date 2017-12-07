Colette Can't Stop, Won't Stop Doing Collaborations Before It Closes

Well, we all knew a store as iconic as Colette couldn't go without a bang. Since announcing plans to close its doors completely this past summer, the Parisian retailer, which revolutionized shopping, has had no shortage of collaborations since it opened in 1997. Recently, it's announced partnerships with Saint Laurent (which was rumored to be the final swan song), Repetto, and Finnish sports brand Karhu. And even though it seemingly can't stop, won't stop making waves until it's officially gone for good, Colette's latest move is sure to excite New Yorkers who can't make it to France to say their final farewell.
STORY, New York's top concept shop, is claiming to be the first and last store to sell Colette merchandise outside of Colette before it closes on December 20. The highly giftable range includes everything from Colette's iconic shopping bag reimagined as a leather tote (to carry forever, of course!), to limited-edition hats, shirts, and a "mystery bag" of sorts. Really, this collaboration is less about the "merch" and more about how rad it is for one boundary-pushing retailer to pay homage to another, "with mad amounts of respect for what [Sarah Andelman] and her mother have done," STORY founder Rachel Shechtman explains to Refinery29 via e-mail.
With less than two weeks left to shop Colette, click on to see the pieces that will help you honor its legacy forever.