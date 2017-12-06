Juno Calypso Is Bringing Her Immersive Speakeasy To 29Rooms L.A.

If you were lucky enough to step into 28-year-old Juno Calypso's room when it landed in 29Rooms in New York back in September, then you already know how unique and special her art is. The British-born creator collaborated with singer Katrina Cunningham to transform their space into an immersive speakeasy. Using the dreams relayed to her by attendees, Cunningham created songs on the spot, and viewers experienced her music surrounded Calypso's art. Now, she's bringing her work, this time with singer Darby Walker, to 29Rooms L.A., which runs December 7 through December 10 and December 14 through December 17 at 777 Alameda Street.
Calypso first made headlines thanks to a character she created named "Joyce."
"I used Joyce to reenact the private underlife of a woman consumed by the laboured construct of femininity, carried out to the point of ritualised absurdity," she writes on her website.
She went on to use Joyce for her next project, "The Honeymoon."
"In the spring of 2015 I spent a week alone at a romantic-themed couples resort in the U.S.A.," she continued. "With a suitcase of wigs and lingerie, I posed as a travel writer and began using each room in the resort as a stage to perform solitary acts of desire and disappointment."
In all her work, Calypso invites the participant to change their perspective, and her evocative work has earned her awards such as The British Journal of Photography International Series Award, and Foam Museums 2016 Talent award. She's had exhibitions all over in places like London, Amsterdam, and Belfast, but lucky ticket-holders can catch her latest installation when 29Rooms L.A. kicks off tomorrow.
