Juno Calypso Is Bringing Her Immersive Speakeasy To 29Rooms L.A.

If you were lucky enough to step into 28-year-old Juno Calypso's room when it landed in 29Rooms in New York back in September, then you already know how unique and special her art is. The British-born creator collaborated with singer Katrina Cunningham to transform their space into an immersive speakeasy. Using the dreams relayed to her by attendees, Cunningham created songs on the spot, and viewers experienced her music surrounded Calypso's art. Now, she's bringing her work, this time with singer Darby Walker, to 29Rooms L.A. , which runs December 7 through December 10 and December 14 through December 17 at 777 Alameda Street.