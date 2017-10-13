Watch How We Made 29Rooms In NYC Happen

From September 8 through 11, Williamsburg was buzzing with Instagram's favorite feminist paradise: 29Rooms. An interactive experience created to inspire its astonishing 20,000 visitors, 29Rooms showcased a dreamy array of installations that embodied this year's urgent motto: "Be the spark, live with heart, turn it into art." And with contributions from vital organizations like Planned Parenthood and powerhouse celebs including Emma Roberts and Jake Gyllenhaal, it's no surprise that the L.A. show, which heads to the West Coast on December 7 through 10 and 14 through 17, has already sold out.
But just because those L.A. tickets went like the snap of a selfie doesn't mean you can't still connect with this awe-inspiring event. In fact, that's kind of the genius of 29Rooms — it's an Instagram-facing collage of self-expression and women's empowerment that "blurs the lines between an art exhibition, a fun house, and a choose your own adventure novel," as Albie Hueston, Refinery29's creative director, explains. Most importantly, you can catch all of its glorious neon fun with just a swipe of your phone.
