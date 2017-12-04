If you follow us on Instagram (or just about anywhere else), you've probably heard of 29Rooms, our highly curated funhouse of style, culture, and technology. You've probably also heard that this magical event takes place in our home city of New York — only this December, we’re bringing the party to the West Coast, too.
Yep, you read right. Introducing the first-ever 29Rooms L.A. Join us from December 7 to 11 or December 14 to 17 and, in line with our Turn It Into Art theme, you'll find yourself immersed in 29 otherworldly rooms bursting with creativity, culture, and photo ops galore. We’ll kick things off with a SMIRNOFF pour-over cocktail experience at the After Dark sessions during weekend one*. From there, you’ll be able to explore Urban Decay’s Portraits Of Self-Expression space, immerse yourself in the colorful world of Marc Jacobs Daisy, and take a quick break under SheaMoisture’s canopy Shea tree. Challenge your thinking in Google Pixel 2’s interactive playground and in Toyota Camry’s surrealist The New World space, and give yourself a quick recharge in adidas’ energy room. Next, wear the many crowns of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix The Crown’s royal showroom, and quench your thirst for the extraordinary in Perrier®’s Flavor Chambers.
Pro tip: Don't forget to download the official 29Rooms app to get updates, learn more about the activations you'll see at 29Rooms, and gain access to our exclusive Downtown L.A. neighborhood guide, 29Places, featuring all the hippest happenings in the area. Did we mention it's packed with deals? Make sure you're charged up, and get ready to snap, 'gram, and hashtag your way to 29Rooms heaven.
When: December 7 to 11 and December 14 to 17
Where: 777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA
Tickets are sold out, but keep an eye out on Instagram for info about ways to win free tickets!
*SMIRNOFF and SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Specialty cocktails will be served December 7 to 11, in the After Dark sessions from 7 to 10 p.m. only. Please drink responsibly. SMIRNOFF No. 21 Vodka. Distilled From Grain. 40% Alc/Vol. SMIRNOFF Spiked Sparkling Seltzer. Premium Flavored Malt Beverage. The Smirnoff Co., Norwalk, CT.
