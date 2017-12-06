Tarte's Having A Huge Sale To Make Last-Minute Shopping A Breeze

By the time December rolls around, you might feel the holiday shopping stress finally set in. Your bank account is alarmingly low, your list keeps growing longer by the day, and everyone on it seems to be asking for a Dyson blowdryer. Luckily, a holiday miracle is upon us: A ton of brands in the beauty sphere are gearing up for site-wide sales at the perfect time — and this week it's a makeup marvel. Enter: Tarte.
Tarte's popular Friends & Family sale officially begins at 6 PM EST tonight, allowing customers to opt for a major discount on all of the brand's bestsellers (palettes included). Like previous F&F deals, this one will only require a promo code at checkout (just enter in "TARTEBFF") and you'll automatically receive 25% off the entire purchase.
But the best part isn't the discount: It's the fact that besides Tarte's special product vaults, there are no product exceptions. That means the famous Shape Tape Contour Concealer is also up for grabs. However, if you're hoping to snag the full-coverage formula for you and all your roommates, we suggest you do it today. Since the product rarely ever goes on sale, the discount code will only work on that item for 12 hours (until 6 AM EST tomorrow).
Bonus: Every day of the week, Tarte is expected to roll out new surprises on the site during the sale. (Fingers crossed that finally means a Shape Tape Foundation.) If you need a refresher on the products you can't miss out on, check out our guide to the Tarte sale here.
