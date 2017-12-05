Maisie Cousins Wants Her 29Rooms L.A. Installation To Make You Horny

Maisie Cousins doesn't mince words about her art. The "juicy," "instinctive," and "smelly" pieces have made their way into Late at Tate Britain in London, The Untitled Space in New York, and the Vogue Photo Festival in Milan. The 25-year-old has remained mysterious about her upcoming installation in 29Rooms L.A., which runs December 7 through December 10 and December 14 through December 17 at 777 Alameda Street, but she promises audiences that it will make them "horny."
Cousins' room hits the West Coast after first being on display at the New York 29Rooms exhibit back in September, where it combined florals with sensual videos to create "Erotica In Bloom."
"I wanted a multi sensory installation that people could escape from the outside world and engross themselves in sensuality," she said of the exhibit, which is one of 28 other rooms all about the theme "Turn It Into Art." As it so happens, that's pretty much been Cousins' motto for life.
"I liked art at school, but I was a terrible painter," the London-based creator told Refinery29 about her journey as an artist. "My perspective is so bad, so I started to play with a camera instead, and now I have to take pictures every day."
For Cousins, it wasn't really a conscious decision.
"I believe you don’t choose to be an artist, it just suddenly becomes the only thing you want to do," she explained.
To get closer look at Cousins' work, you can check it all out on her website. As for the exhibit, the lucky holders of the sold-out tickets can experience it in person starting December 7.
