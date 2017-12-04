Kristen Bell Is Here To Make Awards Shows A Good Place Again

Here at Refinery29, we enjoy Seth Meyers, but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out some of our favorite funny ladies who have our vote for 2018 awards season show hosts. There's so many hilarious, talented women to choose from, and we're stoked that one of our faves has been scooped up to host a live awards show: Kristen Bell has been named the debut host of 2018's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Bell posted a charming video of her announcement on Twitter, and she's so downright charming that we know the SAG Awards are in great hands.
Advertisement
"Hey guys, guess what!" begins a clearly enthused Bell. "I’ve been asked to host the SAG Awards this year, which means, to all my friends who’ve been nominated, I get to choose who wins!"
Bell quickly realizes that no, she is actually going to host the awards — like, on live television, in front of all of her actor peers. "That’s not how it works? Then what am I doing? Like, Anne Hathaway and James Franco did? I’m doing that? Why, did I lose a bet?" she jokes, referencing Franco and Hathaway's widely-panned Oscars hosting gig in 2011.
The SAG Awards honors performances that are chosen by the Screen Actor's Guild, the union that represents most of Hollywood. They are seen as a bellwether for the Oscars, because the nominees and winners are voted on directly by fellow actors. The nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, while the awards show takes place on Jan. 21, 2018 at 8pm EST.
We are beyond stoked for her monologue, and even more hopeful that we'll get to see a musical number from the Frozen star. Awards season is officially going to rule.
Meet your host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday Jan 21, 2018. @SAGawards pic.twitter.com/IToeFiPhdf— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 4, 2017
Advertisement