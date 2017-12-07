This Is How We'd Each Style Leggings From Zara

But no matter how often different styles are being rotated in and out — and no matter what time of year it might be — if one thing stays consistent in Zara's product offering, it's leggings. And admittedly, the retailer does stretch pants pretty well. With high-waisted, printed, and even embellished versions the world is calling "treggings" (that's trouser leggings, of course), there's an option out there for everyone.